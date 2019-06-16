News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Lake Area Residents Killed in Separate Accidents Minutes Apart

Two Lake Area residents are dead and another seriously hurt as a result of separate traffic accidents only 15 minutes apart late Saturday afternoon. The highway patrol says the first happened on highway-52 just west of Buttercup Road in Morgan County. In it, mechanical failure reportedly caused the SUV to cross over the center and off the roadway overturning several times in a field. The driver, identified as 61-year-old Billy Scrivner of Barnett, was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger, 55-year-old Penny Houston of Smithton, was seriously hurt and taken to Capital Region…neither had been wearing a seat belt. The other fatal accident happened on highway-42 east of Coker Road in Miller County. In it, the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devon Frisbie, of Eldon, travelled off the road. Frisbie overcorrected causing the vehicle to slide off the opposite side of the roadway before overturning and striking a utility pole. Frisbie, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

