Two Lake Residents in Cole County Traffic Accident

Two residents from the Lake Area are involved in a two-vehicle accident, in Cole County, sending one of them to the emergency room. The highway patrol report indicates it happened around 9:45 Tuesday morning, on Route-C at Simpson Street, when the eastbound car driven by 53-year-old Christopher Rohrer crossed over the center line striking the side of the westbound vehicle driven by 74-year-old Merle Freeze from Versailles. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time. Freeze suffered minor injuries and was treated at a Jefferson City hospital while Rohrer was uninjured. Both vehicles were described as being totaled in the accident.