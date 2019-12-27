Two Licenses Granted for Medical Marijuana Cultivation in Lake Area

The Department of Health and Senior Services has awarded the first 60 licenses for cultivation of medical marijuana in Missouri. The list of approved applications was released Thursday morning, with the winners selected from over 550 applications. Holistic Missouri has been granted a license for a cultivation site on North Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. BTMD Holdings is licensed for a grow facility on Highway 5 in Gravois Mills. Applications were also received from Eldon, Macks Creek, Lake Ozark, Kaiser, Lebanon, and Warsaw. Those were all denied, as were additional applications in Gravois Mills and Sunrise Beach. Those that were denied can appeal within 30 days.