News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Major Recalls Underway – Shrimp & Hot Dog Buns

By

Two major recalls are now underway for food you may have in your kitchen.

The first involves a massive recall of numerous brands of frozen shrimp, due to a salmonella outbreak.

The second involves hot dog and hamburger buns made by Hostess Brands.

Officials say it’s best to throw it out or return it for a full refund immediately.

 

****Shrimp Recall:

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. Throw them away or return them to the store.
Recalled shrimp were sold under multiple brand names:
• 365
• Ahold
• Big River
• Censea
• Chicken of the Sea
• CWNO
• First Street
• Food Lion
• Hannaford
• Harbor Banks
• Honest Catch
• HOS
• Meijer
• Nature’s Promise
• Open Acres
• Sandbar
• Sea Cove
• Waterfront Bistro
• Wellsley Farms
• WFNO
Check the outbreak update for more information about the recall: https://bit.ly/3vXoWer.

****Hostess Recall:

Company Announcement

Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States. See which ones are affected here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/voluntary-recall-hostessr-hamburger-buns-hot-dog-buns-due-possible-health-risks

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.

Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

Filed Under: Business, Health, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com