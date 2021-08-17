Two Major Recalls Underway – Shrimp & Hot Dog Buns

Two major recalls are now underway for food you may have in your kitchen.

The first involves a massive recall of numerous brands of frozen shrimp, due to a salmonella outbreak.

The second involves hot dog and hamburger buns made by Hostess Brands.

Officials say it’s best to throw it out or return it for a full refund immediately.

****Shrimp Recall:

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. Throw them away or return them to the store. Recalled shrimp were sold under multiple brand names: • 365 • Ahold • Big River • Censea • Chicken of the Sea • CWNO • First Street • Food Lion • Hannaford • Harbor Banks • Honest Catch • HOS • Meijer • Nature’s Promise • Open Acres • Sandbar • Sea Cove • Waterfront Bistro • Wellsley Farms • WFNO Check the outbreak update for more information about the recall: https://bit.ly/3vXoWer

****Hostess Recall:

Company Announcement

Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States. See which ones are affected here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/voluntary-recall-hostessr-hamburger-buns-hot-dog-buns-due-possible-health-risks

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.

Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.comExternal Link Disclaimer.