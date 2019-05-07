Two Men Accused of Assaulting Security Officer at Shady Gators

Two men from St. Louis are facing charges in Camden County after an altercation at Shady Gators. The incident happened Saturday night and began when the men had been asked to leave the establishment. A fight broke out with the men allegedly assaulting a security officer. They were later arrested after they were found cutting across private property as they were attempting to leave the area. Lynn Yasguirrer and Daniel Sherrell are both charged with first-degree assault with a special victim. Bond for both men was set at $500,000 surety only.