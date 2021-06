Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Eldon.

Police chief Brian Kidwell says in a release a search warrant was served at a home on Krauss Drive on report there was drug-related activity happening.

Investigators say they found methamphetamine during the search.

Arrested at the scene were Todd Stickels of Eldon and Michael Christina Faul of Iberia.

Both were taken to the Miller County Jail and both are charged with delivery of a controlled substance.