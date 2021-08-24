Two Men Face Robbery Charges In Osage Beach

Two people are facing charges of burglary after stealing coolers at Formula Boats in Osage Beach.

According to the Osage Beach Police, officers were called out to the marina around 1 AM on August 13th, for a call of Trespassing.

Upon arrival, officers noted a Ford Ranger pickup that pulled out from a dirt road.

The driver, later identified as Robert Monnahan, stopped the truck in the road to speak with the officers, who noticed alcohol on the seat and several coolers in the truck bed.

At first, Monnahan told officers that he and his friend Devinn Reed had been jogging by the docks, however he changed his story and later confessed to stealing numerous alcohol bottles and coolers from various boats.

Both Monnahan and Reed were taken to the Camden County jail and are facing charges of first-degree burglary and stealing.

Osage Beach Police say this remains an ongoing investigation and they ask anyone else who may have been a victim to please come forward.