Two Lebanon men have serious injuries after a crash in Laclede County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the men were driving on Highway 64, about 11 west of Lebanon.

But Troopers say the pickup the men were driving in started to skid before crossing the center line.

The ‘Patrol says the pickup went off the road and then flipped over.

Both men were taken to Mercy Hospital by ambulance, and Troopers say neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.