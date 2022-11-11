Two Men Nabbed In Laclede County Investigation

Numerous law enforcement agencies including a SWAT team from the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop D were involved in an operation in Lebanon Wednesday afternoon, as a so-called “high risk” search warrant was served.

The Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says his deputies as well as Lebanon Police and officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group went to a home on Lee Street and arrested a man who was known to be “armed and dangerous.”

In the end 32 year old Christopher Zarhouni of Lebanon was arrested without incident.

The sheriff says in a statement to KRMS News Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and allegedly made threats against law enforcement in recent weeks.

Sheriff Millsap also reports that in an unrelated event on Tuesday deputies from his office, The Missouri Highway Patrol, Lebanon Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested another wanted suspect – 21 year old Dawson Preble of Richland who was wanted in Phelps County for armed robbery.

Millsap says when he was found he used a car to ram a Laclede County patrol vehicle which led to a police pursuit until the suspect crashed through a fence.

He then ran into the woods and eventually stole another vehicle, but a G P S device in the vehicle helped deputies find it quickly and arrest him at a residence in Pulaski County.

Charges being filed against him include felony resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement officer, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.

