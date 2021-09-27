News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Miller Residents Arrested After Meth Found Inside Home

By

Two Miller County residents are now behind bars after drugs are found in their home.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies along with members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force searched a home off Byrd Circle near Lake Ozark for narcotics.

During the search, around 90 grams of Methamphetamine and other items used for narcotic sales were discovered.

Resident David Ryherd is being charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $25,000.

Resident Heather Allen is being charged with trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and is being held on $75,000 bond.

Byrd Circle

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com