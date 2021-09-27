Two Miller Residents Arrested After Meth Found Inside Home

Two Miller County residents are now behind bars after drugs are found in their home.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies along with members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force searched a home off Byrd Circle near Lake Ozark for narcotics.

During the search, around 90 grams of Methamphetamine and other items used for narcotic sales were discovered.

Resident David Ryherd is being charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $25,000.

Resident Heather Allen is being charged with trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and is being held on $75,000 bond.