If you’re child or grandchild is about to head into their college life, two Missouri School’s have made the top 100 list of the best colleges in the country.

According to the report published by Stacker.com, the company Niche ranked the top public colleges for 2021 on a variety of factors, including academics, admissions, cost and student life.

Among the top 100 where the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and The University of Missouri in Columbia.

Niche’s report shows graduates who left the MU school in Rolla earned an average of $71,000 a year while those who attended the Columbia Campus earned and average of $48,000 a year.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor was #1 on the list.

***More info:

Ranked at #58 – University of Missouri

Located in Columbia, MO, this school has around 20,676 students with an 81% acceptance rate and a 71% graduation rate. The average paycheck earned by graduates is $48,300 and the employment rate 2 years after graduation is 95%.

Mizzou was also ranked in the top 20 for Best Greek Life Colleges in America, as the campus has a very active Greek life and loads of sporting activities to participate in or attend.

Ranked at #72. Missouri University of Science & Technology

Located in Rolla, MO, this school has around 5,692 students with an acceptance rate of 79% and a graduation rate of 66%. The average paycheck earned by graduates is $71,200 with an employment rate after 2 years from graduation of 95%\\

At Missouri S&T, Students can choose between nearly 100 degree programs, with top choices including mechanical engineering, engineering, and information science.

Learn more about all 100 schools here: https://stacker.com/stories/4291/best-public-colleges-america