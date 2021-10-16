News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two More Sexual Misconduct Counts Filed Against Former Camdenton R3 Custodian

By

More trouble for a former Camdenton R3 schools janitor already facing a four-count charge of Sexual Misconduct with a child under the age of 15. Jesse Devore, with an online address of Sunrise Beach, was initially charged in April 2019 for allegedly masturbating and/or exposing himself to, at least, four students at Oak Ridge Elementary. Thursday in Camden County, a new case involving six counts of the same Sexual Misconduct was filed. According to a probable cause statement filed in Camden County, the two new counts were added for alleged incidents that happened inside the bathroom and in the parking lot at the Camdenton Walmart back in 2013 and 2015. The original case against Devore is expected to be dismissed in favor of the new case which includes the two new counts. Devore is being held without bond in Laclede County.

 

 

