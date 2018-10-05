News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two More Suspects Identified, Arrested, in Connection to Double Murder in Dallas County

Two more suspects have now been identified and arrested in connection to the murders of a couple in Tunas early this past Monday morning. Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice says 21-year-old Kody Brian Wilson, of Lebanon, and 26-year-old Cody Olin Depriest, of Eldridge, are both charged with abandonment of a corpse relating to the shooting deaths of Joe and Brandy Allen. The Allen’s were, allegedly, gunned down at their home by Jeffrey Stevenson and Billy Sage Medley while the two were, apparently, stealing a pick-up from the Allen’s. Stevenson was taken into custody in the Macks Creek area while the search continues for Medley who is no stranger to law enforcement in the region. Stevenson and Medley are both charged with two counts each of second-degree murder along with one count each of armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle, and burglary. Medley, who is considered armed and dangerous, is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department or call 9-1-1.

 

 

 

