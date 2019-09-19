Two Motorcyclists Injured in Wrecks in Miller County

A pair of motorcycle accidents in Miller County sent two men to the hospital with serious injuries. In the first wreck, 72-year old William Clifford of Osage Beach was taken to Lake Regional when his bike overturned on Route W south of Route Z. In the second accident, 45-year old Andrew Brandt of Russellville was flown to University Hospital after failing to negotiate a turn and overturning on Highway 87 north of Route P. Both men were wearing helmets.