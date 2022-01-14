The Lake Area is getting two new highway patrolmen while three Lake Area residents are heading to other patrol districts.

Matthew Guinnip of Hallsville and Matthew Easton of Columbia are joining the Troop F region of Camden and Miller Counties.

Gregory Stineman of Cole Camp and William Henderson of Edwards will be working with Troop A out of Cass and Henry Counties.

Also, Tyler Reinke of Lincoln will join Troop E in Dunklin County.

The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, January 31st.

About our troopers:

Trooper Matthew D. Easton, of Columbia, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 17 (Troop F), which serves the citizens of Camden and Miller counties. In 2013, Trooper Easton graduated Christian Fellowship School in Columbia, Missouri. In 2017, Trooper Easton graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in forestry. Trooper Easton’s field training officer will be Corporal Dennis Mathes.

Trooper Matthew M. Guinnip, of Hallsville, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 16 (Troop F), which serves the citizens of Miller and Camden counties. In 2011, Trooper Guinnip graduated from Centralia High School in Centralia, Missouri. In 2014, Trooper Guinnip graduated from Moberly Area Community College with an Associate of Arts in general studies. Trooper Guinnip’s field training officer will be Trooper Brian Geier. Trooper Guinnip is married to Kaitlin (Wilbur) and they have three daughters, Lilly, Wrenn, and Blair.

About the troopers from the Lake Area:

Trooper Gregory A. Stineman, of Cole Camp, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 11 (Troop A), which serves the citizens of Cass County. Trooper Stineman was homeschooled and graduated in 2016. Prior to his appointment to the Patrol, Trooper Stineman was employed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

Trooper William M. Henderson, of Edwards, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 15 (Troop A), which serves the citizens of Henry County. Trooper Henderson graduated from Warsaw High School in Warsaw, Missouri. Trooper Henderson has three children.

Trooper Tyler S. Reinke, of Lincoln, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 10 (Troop E), which serves the citizens of Dunklin County. Trooper Reinke is a graduate of Lincoln R-II High School.

Full release:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The ceremony took place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony was also live streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 112th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on August 2, 2021. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Governor Michael L. Parson provided the keynote address and Col. Olson also spoke to the class during the graduation. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to eight of the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sergeant Andrew Henry (H) sang the national anthem. Pastor Dale D. Richey from Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, MO, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Brandon T. Dorff accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Mathew D. Easton accepted the Academics Award. Trooper Nicholas I. Kucsik accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Nathan W. Downs accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 112th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Isaac L. Kimball (Columbia, MO), Zone 5, Ray & Carroll Counties

Joshua W. Eickhoff (Alma, MO), Zone 8, Lafayette County

Gregory A. Stineman (Cole Camp, MO), Zone 11, Cass County

William M. Henderson (Edwards, MO), Zone 15, Henry County

Troop C

Markus G. Burns (Greenridge, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Lane C. Coleman (Ozark, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Brandon T. Dorff (Collinsville, CT), Zone 10, Franklin County

Nathan W. Downs (Troy, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County

Brent W. Katzing (Sedalia, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County

Maurice Lang Jr. (Raymore, MO), Zone 2, N. St. Louis County

Patrick B. Martin (Jacksonville, IL), Zone 10, Franklin County

Tyson O. Murphy (Imperial, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Collin J. Nichols (Troy, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Joshua T. Parrott (Smithville, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Troop D

Marissa L. Harris (Montgomery City, MO), Zone 15, Stone & Taney Counties

Christopher T. Schmidt (Rogersville, MO), Zone 4, Stone & Taney Counties

Scott J. Walden (Holt, MO), Zone 14, Barry County

Troop E

Kyle L. Hogan (Gainesville, MO), Zone 4, Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties

Nathaniel V. Bishop (Willow Springs, MO), Zone 9, New Madrid & Pemiscot Counties

Tyler S. Reinke (Lincoln, MO), Zone 10, Dunklin County

Richard W. Wylie (Wheaton, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County

Troop F

Matthew M. Guinnip (Hallsville, MO), Zone 16, Camden & Miller Counties

Matthew D. Easton (Hannibal, MO), Zone 17, Camden & Miller Counties

Troop I

Nicholas I. Kucsik (Bonnots Mill, MO), Zone 3, Crawford County

Elijah D. LeBlanc (Anderson, MO), Zone 2, Phelps & Maries County