Two New Troopers Ready To Hit The Water For The Holiday Weekend

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 29, 2022 , ,

Two new troopers are joining the water division for the Highway Patrol at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Both troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 113th Recruit Class who graduated on June 24.

Trooper Bailey Hunsicker, of Nixa, graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Trooper Shayla Latture, of Branson, graduated from College of the Ozarks with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.

Earlier this month, Corporal Robert Sanders was promoted to sergeant and zone supervisor for Troop F, which covers the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden and Miller counties.

 

***Full Report:

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, is pleased to announce the assignment of two new troopers to Troop F. The troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 113th Recruit Class that graduated on June 24, 2022.

Trooper Bailey N. Hunsicker, of Nixa, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 16 as a marine operations trooper, which serves the Lake of the Ozarks. In 2017, Trooper Hunsicker graduated from Nixa High School in Nixa, Missouri. In 2021, Trooper Hunsicker graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Trooper Hunsicker’s field training officer will be Trooper Chelsey Nelson.

Trooper Shayla C. Latture, of Branson, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 16 as a marine operations trooper, which serves the Lake of the Ozarks. In 2016, Trooper Latture graduated from Branson High School in Branson, Missouri. In 2020, Trooper Latture graduated from College of the Ozarks with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. Trooper Latture’s field training officer will be Trooper Matthew Parker. Trooper Latture is married to Cooper Latture.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”

For more news, follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Twitter @MSHPTrooperF

