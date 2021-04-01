Two Out Of Three Candidates For Lake Ozark Mayor Fail To Attend Final Debate

Two of the three candidates running for Mayor of Lake Ozark fail to show up for the final mayoral debate ahead of Tuesday’s election.

At last night’s candidate forum in Linn Creek, incumbent Mayor Gerry Murawski was the only one who showed up for the debate, broadcasted live here on KRMS.

“The biggest challenge TODAY is the election on Tuesday. And I mean that honestly, that’s normally not would I say…But…I think this election may be the most important election that the city of Lake Ozark has had in it’s history” says Murawski.

Invitations were sent to both former Mayor Johnnie Franzeskos and write-in candidate Dennis Newberry.

Murawski says one of the reasons this election is critical, is the potential to finally re-develop the Lake Ozark Strip, something he says his team is close to completing “you know that sounds like pie in the sky, and I know that everybody has talked about that since 2005. But, I can guarantee that we’re closer to that than we’ve been since, well 2006. Just imagine Branson on steroids…and that’s all I can say about that.”

