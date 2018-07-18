Two People Dead in Head-On Accident on South Highway-5

Two people are dead after a head-on collision on south highway-5 near Dry Hollow Road in Camden County. The highway patrol report indicates it happened just before 9:00 Wednesday morning when 22-year-old Cassandra Reed, of Lebanon, lost control of the northbound vehicle she was driving…it crossed over the center striking the southbound vehicle driven by 57-year- old Cheryl Dewald, of Caro Michigan. Pronounced dead at the scene were Reed and a passenger in Dewald’s vehicle, 86-year-old Dolores Bernard of Essexville, Michigan. Reed was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The other driver, Dewald, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional. The two fatalities are the 7th and 8th for the month and the 37th and 38th for the year in Troop-F.