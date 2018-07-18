News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two People Dead in Head-On Accident on South Highway-5

By Leave a Comment

Two people are dead after a head-on collision on south highway-5 near Dry Hollow Road in Camden County. The highway patrol report indicates it happened just before 9:00 Wednesday morning when 22-year-old Cassandra Reed, of Lebanon, lost control of the northbound vehicle she was driving…it crossed over the center striking the southbound vehicle driven by 57-year- old Cheryl Dewald, of Caro Michigan. Pronounced dead at the scene were Reed and a passenger in Dewald’s vehicle, 86-year-old Dolores Bernard of Essexville, Michigan. Reed was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The other driver, Dewald, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional. The two fatalities are the 7th and 8th for the month and the 37th and 38th for the year in Troop-F.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]sradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!