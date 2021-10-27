Two People Face Numerous Drug Charges Following Arrests In Eldon

An Eldon man is facing numerous charges after an arrest earlier this month.

According to the Eldon PD, officers were dispatched to an area of Tedmark Street to assist the Department of Probation with an uncooperative person.

Upon arrival, officers found the individual, identified as Anthony Mitchell, sitting on a syringe.

Inside the residence there were numerous Fentanyl Capsules and other drug paraphernalia recovered.

Officials say a second person in the home, identified as Adrienne Edington, also faces similar drug charges.

Both individuals were taken to the Miller County Jail.

Mitchell’s bond has been set to $50,000 while Edington’s bond is $75,000.