Two People Face Numerous Drug Charges Following Arrests In Eldon

By

An Eldon man is facing numerous charges after an arrest earlier this month.

According to the Eldon PD, officers were dispatched to an area of Tedmark Street to assist the Department of Probation with an uncooperative person.

Upon arrival, officers found the individual, identified as Anthony Mitchell, sitting on a syringe.

Inside the residence there were numerous Fentanyl Capsules and other drug paraphernalia recovered.

Officials say a second person in the home, identified as Adrienne Edington, also faces similar drug charges.

Both individuals were taken to the Miller County Jail.

Mitchell’s bond has been set to $50,000 while Edington’s bond is $75,000.

 

******Press Release
On October 19th, 2021, the Eldon Police Department was dispatched to 77 North Tedmark Street in Eldon, Missouri to assist the Department of Probation and Parole with an uncooperative client.
Upon arrival officers contacted an individual sitting on a syringe. Officers were able to recover the syringe and gained consent to search the residence.
When searching the residence 64 Fentanyl capsules were recovered with other drug paraphernalia.
Charged at the scene were:
Anthony S. Mitchell
Count 1: Delivery of a Controlled Substance,
Methamphetamine, Class C Felony
Count 2: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, Class
D Felony
Count 3: Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prior
Drug Offence Class A Misdemeanor
Count 4: Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony
Prosecution, Class E Felony
Bond was set at $50,000.
Adrienne Edington
Count 1: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, Class C
Felony
Count 2: Possession of a Controlled Substance,
Methamphetamine Possession Class D Felony
Count 3: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Xanax
Possession Class D Felony
Count 4: Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A
Misdemeanor
Bond Set at $75,000
Anthony Mitchell was subsequently charged with the following upon his arrival to the Miller County Adult Detention Center:
3 Counts of Delivery or Possession of a Controlled Substance at a County/Private Jail for Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Xanax.
Count 4: Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution Class E Felony
Bond Set at $75,000.
We would like to thank the Mid-Missouri Drug Task force and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this investigation.
Chief Kidwell

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

