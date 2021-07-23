Two People Hit Each Other While Riding PWC’s

One person has moderate injuries after two personal watercraft ran into each other on Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division says one operator from California was riding too close to another PWC operated by a man from Colorado.

Investigators say near the 2-and-a-half mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm, the two vessels got too close to each other and one operator fell off.

Troopers say the California man who fell into the water was hit by the other PWC and he was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Patrol says both operators were wearing life jackets.