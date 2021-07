Two people are hurt, one with serious injuries, after a crash in Lake of the Ozarks,

The Missouri State highway Patrol says an 81-year-old man from Iberia was driving on Horseshoe Bend, east of Emerald Bay Drive, when the Jeep he was driving went off the right side of the road.

But investigators say the man then overcorrected, came back to the road and then went off the left side.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance and there’s no word on their condition.