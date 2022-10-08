News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two People Killed In Fatal Car Crash

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 8, 2022 , ,

Two people were  killed and several people were injured in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer in Camden County last evening.

The Highway Patrol report says the driver of a Chevy HHR tried to pass another car on Highway 5 near Mount Horeb Road when it was struck by an oncoming International LT 625.

The collision ejected two  of the Chevy’s passengers who died at the scene.

The Patrol identifies them as 25 year old Christopher T. Trout of Lake Ozark and 21 year old Jasmine J. Chaplain of Sunrise Beach.

The driver 24 year old Ashley L. Dinkins of Camdenton received moderate injuries and another passenger as well as the driver of a third vehicle that was also damaged in the crash received minor injuries.

The 40 year old Alabama man driving the truck was not injured.

