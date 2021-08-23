Two People Killed In Separate Water Accidents On The Lake

Two people are dead following separate accidents on the water at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Highway Patrol’s water division says the first one happened at the 15 ½ mile mark of the Big Niaguna by HA HA Tonka Cove.

Officials say 66-year-old Steve Sutton of St. Charles died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning after a leak occurred in the Cabin Cruiser he was lounging in.

Three others on board suffered Moderate injuries and one person suffered minor injuries with only one passenger being taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

The Patrol also says 32-year-old Kegri Ilu of Warrensburg drowned at the 19-mile-mark of the Osage Arm in Darby Hollow Cove, after slipping on the dock and falling into the water.

He was not wearing a life jacket.