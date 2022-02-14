News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two People Now Face Court Dates After Weekend Arrests

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 14, 2022

Two lake area residents have future court dates after being arrested by the highway patrol in separate stops late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The highway patrol reports indicate the first happened in Morgan County resulting in a 21-year-old from Gravois Mills being accused of unlawfully possessing an illegal weapon and driving-related offenses.

The second arrest, in Miller County, resulted in a 40-year-old from Linn Creek being accused of DWI and traffic-related offenses. Both were released on summons.

