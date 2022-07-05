Two people have been sentenced in Pulaski County in the shooting death of Gregory Rivera.

According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, Steven Allison and Bryan Gardner, were sentenced for their roles in the death of Rivera that happened back on October 16, 2020, just outside of St. Robert.

According to court documents, Mr. Allison had previously pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

A Judge on Friday sentenced him to fifteen years on the Voluntary Manslaughter count and three years on the Unlawful Use of a Weapon count, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Mr. Gardner previously pled guilty to Attempted Burglary in the First Degree and Harassment in the First Degree.

The Judge sentenced him to ten years on the Burglary count and four years on the Harassment count with the sentences to run consecutively.