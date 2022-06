Two people are recovering following a crash in Benton County over the weekend.

According to the Highway Patrol, it happened on Saturday on US 65 just south of Warsaw.

Investigators say that 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever was turning onto the highway from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, hit Rash’s car.

Both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Rash was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield while Eierman was flown to University hospital in Columbia.