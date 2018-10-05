Two School Board Meetings Planned for Monday

The Camdenton R-III school board is set to meet early next week. They’ll get a report on the “A+” and “School to Work” programs. Also on the agenda is the first reading of several policy updates up for review, along with a strategic plan update. The board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 in the Administration Building.

The School of the Osage Board of Education will gather around the table next Monday night for a scheduled work session. Topics identified on the agenda, among others, include: board policy and the district’ strategic plan, a health insurance update, a calendar discussion for 2019-2020 and a construction project update. A closed session also appears on the agenda to talk about personnel. The Osage board of education work session, Monday, begins at 6:00-PM in the Heritage Building Archive Room.