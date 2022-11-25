News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime State News Top Stories

Two Sentenced To Life In Prison For Child Abuse

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Nov 24, 2022 ,
closeup photo of gavel

A Dent County man is sentenced to life in prison for second degree murder and abuse of a child.

53 year old Randall Abney of Salem was convicted in the case of abusing, and likely starving his adoptive daughter.

The abuse was exposed when Randall and Susan Abney called 911 to report that the 10 year old girl had collapsed.

She died a short time later. She reportedly weighed only 39 pounds.

A child of her age typically weighs around 70 pounds.

Susan Abney was sentenced on one count to life in prison. Randall Abney was sentenced on two counts.

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

School Bus Drivers In High Demand – Special SB Driver Program Coming To Camdenton

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

MO AG & 39 Other States Settle With Google Over Tracking Practices

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

School Bus Drivers In High Demand – Special SB Driver Program Coming To Camdenton

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

MO AG & 39 Other States Settle With Google Over Tracking Practices

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Tax Foundation Ranks Missouri As One Of The Best For Businesses

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins