Two Sentenced To Life In Prison For Child Abuse

A Dent County man is sentenced to life in prison for second degree murder and abuse of a child.

53 year old Randall Abney of Salem was convicted in the case of abusing, and likely starving his adoptive daughter.

The abuse was exposed when Randall and Susan Abney called 911 to report that the 10 year old girl had collapsed.

She died a short time later. She reportedly weighed only 39 pounds.

A child of her age typically weighs around 70 pounds.

Susan Abney was sentenced on one count to life in prison. Randall Abney was sentenced on two counts.