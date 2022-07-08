News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 8, 2022 , , ,

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway.

Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”

Fry also says the area is ideal for development offering a high-traffic area, accessibility from more than one direction and being a part of two different TIF districts.

At the current time, no specifics have been announced for the type, or types, of developments that may be taking a look at locating in that area.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News State News

Rare Amoeba Found In Missouri Resident

Jul 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News

Buffalo Chief Chris Twitchel’s Use Of Force Determined To Be Justified

Jul 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Camden Sheriff Looking For Missing Montreal Man

Jul 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News

Rare Amoeba Found In Missouri Resident

Jul 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News

Buffalo Chief Chris Twitchel’s Use Of Force Determined To Be Justified

Jul 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Camden Sheriff Looking For Missing Montreal Man

Jul 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Evergy Looking To Increase Fuel Adjustment Charges

Jul 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com