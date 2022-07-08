Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway.

Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”

Fry also says the area is ideal for development offering a high-traffic area, accessibility from more than one direction and being a part of two different TIF districts.

At the current time, no specifics have been announced for the type, or types, of developments that may be taking a look at locating in that area.