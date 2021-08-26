Two Separate Murder Trials Continue In Laclede County

Two separate murder trials are still underway in Laclede County.

In the trial of 31-year-old Shane Patrick Norman, accused of murdering Nathan Young in October 2020, a case review has been scheduled for October 18th.

Norman plead “not guilty” during his arraignment back in May.

In the trial of Kevin Ryan Kayden, accused of killing his girlfriend Laquita Williams, a trial date has been set for November 29th.

Kayden was scheduled to have a trial this past Monday, however the state prosecutor requested a continuance due to contracting COVID 19.