Two Separate Water Fatalities Under Investigation In Benton County

Investigations into two separate water fatalities are now underway in Benton County.

According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, 58-year-old Edward Larison of Warsaw was found dead in Town Branch Creek around 3:35pm on Monday.

No further information as to how this occurred was released at this time.

In the same day, 50-year-old Arthur Hey of Fenton, Missouri fell from the 2010 Tracker Bass boat he was riding on during a fishing trip on Truman Lake.

The driver of the boat, 75-year-old Martha Hey also of Fenton, reportedly attempted to rescue Arthur, but was unsuccessful and his body was later recovered near the scene.