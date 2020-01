It was a good day for prosecutors in Camden County Thursday. Two sex offenders have been sentenced to prison.

Steven Goldsberry of Linn Creek was sentenced to 10 years on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and seven years on each of two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

Ryan Romero of Camdenton was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison after violating probation on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.