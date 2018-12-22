Two Shooting Deaths in a Week on Missouri Highways

For the second time in a week, a person has died after apparently being shot in their vehicle on Missouri’s highways. St. Louis Police are investigating after a 32-year old man lost control and hit another car on I-44 Thursday night. It turns out he lost control because he had been shot and died. That incident came a week to the day after one that took place in Cooper County. In that incident, the Highway Patrol was called to the scene of an accident and discovered a South Dakota woman who dead in the vehicle. They say she died from a gunshot that came from outside the vehicle.