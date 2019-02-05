News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Shooting Suspects Have Court Dates Wednesday

Suspects in two lake area shootings are scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

Larry Matthews is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He allegedly shot and killed 18-year old Dalton Bishop in December.

Thomas Stogsdil, Jr. is charged with second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. He’s accused of shooting a woman in the legs during a dispute involving her dog.

Case review hearings are scheduled for both suspects. The judge is also expected to entertain a motion to reduce Stogsdil’s $75,000 bond.

