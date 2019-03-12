Two Suspects Arraigned in Brantley Murder Case

Two of three suspects formally charged in the death of a missing Columbia man, whose body was discovered last week near Brumley, made their first appearances in court on Monday. William Lucas, of Kaiser, and Daniel Cole, of Montreal, were both arraigned in associate circuit court entering “not guilty” pleas and put back on the docket for counsel status hearings set for April 8th. Lucas and Cole are both charged with accessory to first-degree murder and armed criminal action, along with conspiracy abandonment of a corpse in connection to the death of Aaron Brantley. They are both being held on $225-thousand bonds. A third suspect, Christopher English of the Eldon area, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. English was released after posting a $400-thousand bond while a fourth person, identified as being at the scene, has not been charged as of this time.