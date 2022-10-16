News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Suspects Face Child Related Sex Charges In Morgan County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 15, 2022 , , ,

Child-related sex charges have been filed against two suspects in Morgan County.

Courthouse records indicate that Benjamin Hagston, of Cole Camp, is charged with one count of enticement or attempted enticement and two counts of molestation for incidents which allegedly happened in July of 2021 and August of this year.

Also charged is Frank Vanhook of Stover.

Vanhook faces one count each of enticement or attempted enticement and molestation.

Those charges date back to incidents which allegedly happened in March of this year.

