Two 18-year-old’s, one from Osage Beach and the other from Springfield, face pending charges after being arrested late Tuesday night by the highway patrol.

The patrol says the teen from Osage Beach was arrested on DWI-drug intoxication, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and failure to stay on the right half of the road.

The Springfield teenager was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both were released at the scene on summons.