Two teenagers are seriously hurt after a crash near Lebanon in Laclede County.

The Missouri State highway Patrol says a Ford pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old from Eldridge went off the right side of the road on Highway E on Sunday.

Investigators say the truck hit two trees and was totaled.

The passenger was a 16-year-old, also from Eldridge, and both were taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was.