Two Ulman Residents Injured In Johnson County Truck Crash

Two Lake Area residents are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident involving a big rig on U.S.-50 in Johnson County.

The highway patrol says it happened Tuesday morning when a car driven by 20-year-old Johnny Fields, from Ulman, was following the truck too closely before striking the truck when it slowed to make a turn.

Fields refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries while his passenger, 18-year-old Kaela Sandquist also from Ulman, was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.