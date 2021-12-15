News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Two Vehicle Accident Sends Three Lake Residents To The ER

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 15, 2021 , , , ,

A two-vehicle accident on Route-Y near Wonderland Lane in Morgan County sends three people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report says it happened shortly after 3:00 Monday afternoon when 72-year-old Richard Kennedy, of Rocky Mount, turned in front of 39-year-old Larry Fields, of Eldon.

Fields suffered moderate injuries while his passenger, 44-year-old Gloria Fields also from Eldon, was seriously hurt.

Kennedy escaped with minor injuries.

All three had been wearing seat belts at the time and were taken to the hospital.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Fire Call In Gravois Mills Result Of Spontaneous Combustion

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Reaction From The Announcement Of Dr. Sean Kirksey’s Return To Camdenton Continues To Come In

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Camden Sheriff’s Shop With A Cop Gives Gifts To Over 180 Kids

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Fire Call In Gravois Mills Result Of Spontaneous Combustion

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Reaction From The Announcement Of Dr. Sean Kirksey’s Return To Camdenton Continues To Come In

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Camden Sheriff’s Shop With A Cop Gives Gifts To Over 180 Kids

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Smoke Detectors Credited For Saving Family’s Life In Gravois Area House Fire

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com