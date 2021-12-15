A two-vehicle accident on Route-Y near Wonderland Lane in Morgan County sends three people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol report says it happened shortly after 3:00 Monday afternoon when 72-year-old Richard Kennedy, of Rocky Mount, turned in front of 39-year-old Larry Fields, of Eldon.

Fields suffered moderate injuries while his passenger, 44-year-old Gloria Fields also from Eldon, was seriously hurt.

Kennedy escaped with minor injuries.

All three had been wearing seat belts at the time and were taken to the hospital.