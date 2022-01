An Eldon man is injured in a two-vehicle accident on Blue Jay Road, north of Crocker, in Pulaski County. The highway patrol report says that a car driven by 38-year-old Hannah Robinson, of Waynesville, struck a pick-up truck from behind being driven by 42-year-old Billy Catron, of Eldon.

The impact pushed Catron’s pick-up off the roadway where it then struck a tree. Catron was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.