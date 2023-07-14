Two Versailles Residents Face Charges Of Assault Of A Law Enforcement Officer

Two Versailles residents are being held on $500-thousand bonds in the Morgan County Jail after an assault which included a law enforcement officer.

That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in the Morgan County Courthouse which alleges during the incident early Wednesday morning, 40-year-old Melanie Crow struck the female officer in the face with her head.

At least one other person at the scene also required medical attention.

Crow, who’s identified as a prior and persistent felony offender, has been formally charged with first-degree assault with serious physical injury or a special victim, third-degree assault involving a special victim and domestic assault.

Also charged with one count of first-degree assault-serious physical injury or special victim is 41-year-old Jason Shifflett.

Both are set to be arraigned on July 18th.