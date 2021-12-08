News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Two Warsaw Men Picked Up On Separate Drug Related Charges

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 8, 2021

Two men from Warsaw are back in jail on, apparent, separate drug-related charges after being arrested by the highway patrol.

The highway patrol report indicates that 32-year-old Christopher Spooner was taken into custody shortly after 7:00 Monday night on felony possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges dating back to January 21st.

Also arrested, shortly after 10:00 Monday night, was 42-year-old Jason Robertson who had been wanted for skipping court on felony possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges.

Both, Spooner and Robertson, were taken to the Benton County Jail.

