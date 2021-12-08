Two men from Warsaw are back in jail on, apparent, separate drug-related charges after being arrested by the highway patrol.

The highway patrol report indicates that 32-year-old Christopher Spooner was taken into custody shortly after 7:00 Monday night on felony possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges dating back to January 21st.

Also arrested, shortly after 10:00 Monday night, was 42-year-old Jason Robertson who had been wanted for skipping court on felony possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia charges.

Both, Spooner and Robertson, were taken to the Benton County Jail.