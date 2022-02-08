News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Two Women Accused Of In Separate Child Deaths Soon To Face Trials

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 8, 2022 , , , ,

Two women both accused in separate child death investigations in Laclede County are pleading not guilty to criminal charges.

During their court cases on Monday, it was decided that Naomi Johnson and Angela Coleman will both be heading to trial.

Johnson is facing charges in the death of Kimber McDowell, a toddler who died at an unlicensed daycare in 2020.

Investigators say she put the child to be for a nap and focused her attention on other children, before discovering that the child wasn’t breathing.

A disposition in her case is on the docket for April 4th.

Coleman is facing charges in the death of Mason Sadler, who family members say drowned in a pond in August of last year.

Coleman was supposed to be caring for Sadler during the time he died, per court records.

In her case, there’s been a motion filed for a change of venue to Camden County and no further court dates have been scheduled yet.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News Politics State News

Gas Prices Hit 7 Year High Causing Residents To Ask Where Are The Reserves

Feb 8, 2022 CBS Radio News
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MO Supreme Court Hears Arguments In State Gun Law

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Local Investors Say They’re Keeping An Eye On The Markets For A Rebound

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News

Gas Prices Hit 7 Year High Causing Residents To Ask Where Are The Reserves

Feb 8, 2022 CBS Radio News
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

MO Supreme Court Hears Arguments In State Gun Law

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Two Women Accused Of In Separate Child Deaths Soon To Face Trials

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Local Investors Say They’re Keeping An Eye On The Markets For A Rebound

Feb 8, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com