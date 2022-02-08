Two women both accused in separate child death investigations in Laclede County are pleading not guilty to criminal charges.

During their court cases on Monday, it was decided that Naomi Johnson and Angela Coleman will both be heading to trial.

Johnson is facing charges in the death of Kimber McDowell, a toddler who died at an unlicensed daycare in 2020.

Investigators say she put the child to be for a nap and focused her attention on other children, before discovering that the child wasn’t breathing.

A disposition in her case is on the docket for April 4th.

Coleman is facing charges in the death of Mason Sadler, who family members say drowned in a pond in August of last year.

Coleman was supposed to be caring for Sadler during the time he died, per court records.

In her case, there’s been a motion filed for a change of venue to Camden County and no further court dates have been scheduled yet.