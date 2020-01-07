Two Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges

Two lake area women find themselves facing felony charges after being arrested in Lake Ozark. Courthouse records indicate that Janet Mills, of Gravois Mills, was formally charged in Miller County with one count of endangering the welfare of a child-no sexual contact and three counts of possessing a controlled substance. Also charged was Katrina Marinelli with one count of endangering and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond for Mills was set at $100,000 while bond for Marinelli was set at $75,000.