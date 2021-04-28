Two Women Face Charges In Laclede County Drug Bust

A drug bust in Laclede County has two women facing charges.

Police in Lebanon say the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group were involved in the search of a home on Ivey Lane.

Investigators say the search turned up about a quarter pound of methamphetamine, numerous prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The two women were taken to the Laclede County Jail pending charges from the county prosecutor.

The names of the two women are being withheld as the investigation continues.