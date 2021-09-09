News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Women Picked Up On Drug Related Charges In Camden County

By

A Sunrise Beach woman is facing numerous drug charges following an arrest on Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Kara Yowell was picked up for possession of heroin and meth, but also for tampering with evidence in a felony case and not wearing a seat belt.

Yowell has multiple felony warrants in both Miller and Pulaski Counties and she’s being held in the Camden County jail on no bond.

Another woman, 42-year-old Allison Chitwood of Harrisonville was also picked up during a traffic stop in Camden County.

She’s facing charges of being in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

