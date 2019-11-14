Two Year Old Murder Case Delayed at Least Another Six Months

Proceedings in a Miller County murder case are on hold for awhile. Prosecutor Ben Winfrey filed a motion requesting a mental evaluation for John Joe Powell, the Mexico, Missouri man accused of beating and torturing a man during a dispute at the campground below Bagnell Dam. The two men had met earlier that day and, that night, an argument between them culminated with Powell allegedly tied up the victim and dragged him behind a vehicle around the campground. The next scheduled hearing in the case is six months away and will be held May 12 of 2020.