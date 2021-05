We now know who’s going to take over as Principal for Laclede County R1 High School in Conway.

According to the Superintendent Mark Hedger, Mr. Tyler Vestal will be taking the spot following the departure of Jaymes Wapp, who’s taking over as Director of Alternative Programs for Lebanon Schools.

Vestal has been with Laclede R1 for 15 years, 8 years as a teacher and 7 years as an administrator.

With his appointment, the school is now looking for a new Assistant Principal to fill the vacant slot.