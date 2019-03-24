News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Tyson Foods Voluntary Recall of Chicken Strips

A popular brand of frozen chicken strips is being recalled because of metal fragments being found in the product. Tyson Foods, Incorporated…out of Springdale, Arkansas…announced the voluntary recall late last week reporting that two consumers say they found the metal fragments. The products included in the, nearly, 70-thousand pounds being recalled include the fully cooked buffalo style chicken strips and the fully cooked crispy chicken strips sold in 25-ounce bags, and the “Spare Time” branded fully cooked buffalo style chicken strips sold in 20-pound boxes. The product was produced at one location on November 30, 2018, with each package bearing the establishment code of P7221 and a “use by” date of November 30, 2019. Missouri is among some 25 other states the potentially affected product was shipped to.

